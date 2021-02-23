Menu
Anzac Day services to go ahead as normal: Premier

23rd Feb 2021

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed that Anzac Day Dawn Services, marches and public commemorations will go ahead as normal in 2021.

Ms Palaszczuk announced the news via her social media saying that in times of strife Queenslanders have done what it takes to protect each other.

"We've done it in wartime, and we're doing it now through the global pandemic," she wrote.

"Because we've worked together to keep safe, this year we can safely gather to mark the sacrifices of those who have served."

Due to COVID restrictions in 2020, thousands of Australians were asked to stay at home for Anzac Day and instead stand in their driveways and light candles at dawn to show their respects.

