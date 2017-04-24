ANZAC DAY: What's open on the Fraser Coast

THE big grocery stores will be closed on Anzac Day but there are still plenty of smaller businesses open for trade on April 25.
If you can't go without your coffee, don't worry there are plenty of cafes opening on the public holiday.
We're created a list of some of the businesses around the region open and closed for your convenience.
GROCERY STORES
Coles - CLOSED
Woolworths - CLOSED
Foodworks Kawungan - OPEN 7.30am-8pm
IGA Hervey Bay Airport - OPEN 9am-5pm
IGA Fraser Shores - OPEN 6.30am-8pm
X-Press IGA Torquay - 6.30am-7pm
Fresh and Save Maryborough - CLOSED
IGA Maryborough - OPEN 6am-8pm
CAFES
Beat Beat - WetSide OPEN, Scarness - CLOSED
The Front Room - CLOSED
Coffee Central on 7th - CLOSED
Zarraffa's Coffee - OPEN 7am-4pm
Enzo's on the Beach - OPEN 6.30am-5pm
Aquavue Cafe - OPEN from 6.30am-4.30pm
McDonald's Hervey Bay - OPEN from 5am
McDonald's Urangan -OPEN from 5am-11pm
McDonald's Maryborough - OPEN from 4.30am
Parkside on Adelaid - CLOSED
Spoonfull of Sugar - CLOSED
Allikats on Kent - OPEN 4am-about 11am