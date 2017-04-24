ANZAC DAY: What's open on the Fraser Coast

There are plenty of cafes opening on the public holiday.

THE big grocery stores will be closed on Anzac Day but there are still plenty of smaller businesses open for trade on April 25.

If you can't go without your coffee, don't worry there are plenty of cafes opening on the public holiday.

We're created a list of some of the businesses around the region open and closed for your convenience.

GROCERY STORES

Coles - CLOSED

Woolworths - CLOSED

Foodworks Kawungan - OPEN 7.30am-8pm

IGA Hervey Bay Airport - OPEN 9am-5pm

IGA Fraser Shores - OPEN 6.30am-8pm

X-Press IGA Torquay - 6.30am-7pm

Fresh and Save Maryborough - CLOSED

IGA Maryborough - OPEN 6am-8pm

CAFES

Beat Beat - WetSide OPEN, Scarness - CLOSED

The Front Room - CLOSED

Coffee Central on 7th - CLOSED

Zarraffa's Coffee - OPEN 7am-4pm

Enzo's on the Beach - OPEN 6.30am-5pm

Aquavue Cafe - OPEN from 6.30am-4.30pm

McDonald's Hervey Bay - OPEN from 5am

McDonald's Urangan -OPEN from 5am-11pm

McDonald's Maryborough - OPEN from 4.30am

Parkside on Adelaid - CLOSED

Spoonfull of Sugar - CLOSED

Allikats on Kent - OPEN 4am-about 11am