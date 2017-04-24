27°
ANZAC DAY: Where and when to see the RAAF flypasts

24th Apr 2017 6:50 AM
The RAAF confirmed the F/A-18F's will start to fly over the Fraser Coast about 10.04am on Tuesday.
ROYAL Australian Air Force pilots will be seen in the Fraser Coast skies on Tuesday morning to honour their defence comrades both past and present with a series of low level flypasts.

The Anzac Day flyover will be able to be seen at multiple vantage points across the region Tuesday morning.

"As the nation pauses to remember this Anzac Day 2017, our aircrew and aircraft will be in the air supporting services across the country," a RAAF spokesperson said.

"All flypasts may be subject to cancellation at short notice due to air traffic control requirements, weather, and operational availability."

Tuesday's low level fly pasts for Anzac Day:

  • Fraser Island, Maheno wreck (expected at 10.04am).
  • Hervey Bay, over water then south down Main Street and overhead Freedom Park (expected at 10.10am)
  • Maryborough, Bazaar Street (expected at 10.14am).
  • The 1XF/A-18F will then head south to Tincan Bay.

To find a flypast near you, visit http://bit.ly/2pnabUj.

