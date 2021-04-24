Anzac legend glowing with pride after loving restoration

Duncan Chapman is glowing with pride, repaired, restored and polished in time for Anzac Day on Sunday.

A labour of love by Robert Olds of Olds Engineering has achieved the remarkable transformation of the bronze statue of the Maryborough man who was the first Allied soldier to step ashore at Gallipoli almost 106 years ago.

Mr Olds was commissioned by the Fraser Coast Regional Council to repair damage caused by young vandals and confessed he felt some reverence for the commission.

"I put a lot of extra hours in because this was so important," he said. Chipped marks were repaired but Duncan Chapman will always look a little more seasoned.

With advice from FCRC arts and cultural development officer Trevor Spohr and meticulous research, layers of wax and shoe polish were buffed with Maryborough pride.

"It's an honour to do something like this and you cannot help but feel a sense of pride," Mr Olds said. "When you spend many hours working so closely with a statue you develop a strong connection to the man it represents."

He said he could not speak highly enough of council arts and Queen's Park staff who had shown a sense of ownership and gone out of their way to help with the restoration of Duncan Chapman.

Refurbishment involved removal of verdigris and protective measures to help prevent corrosion. Mr Olds said art experts advised regular protective treatment of bronze statues, with anything from six months to a year recommended.

Repairs of information kiosks also smashed in February are still incomplete but ahead of Anzac Day the broken screens will be covered with decals displaying abridged versions of the content.