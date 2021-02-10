ANZAC SPIRIT: Coast clubs welcome back marches for 2021

Presidents of the Fraser Coast’s RSL Sub-branches have welcomed the announcement that Anzac Day marches for 2021 will go ahead as normal.

Maryborough president Paul Coleman said Maryborough members were very enthusiastic to march in 2021, but he was also cautious about planning commemorations due to the ongoing pandemic.

“I think people will be very happy to be back marching, it will very good for morale because Anzac Day is very important for Australia and people were very disappointed last year,” Mr Coleman said.



“The devil’s always in the detail … if the new change today (February 23) gives us the ability to hold a march, we’ll do it.”

“We’re just waiting on those details from Queensland Health … it depends on what restrictions or whatever they put on it.”

Mr Coleman said in the worst case scenario and marching was cancelled again, the Maryborough RSL would still host a ceremony at the Maryborough cenotaph to commemorate Anzac Day 2021.

Hervey Bay RSL Sub-branch president Brian Tidyman said his sub-branch was very pleased to hear the news.

“Finally the government are going to allow us to recognise the people who have died so we can have the freedom we have,” Mr Tidyman said.

“It will be a full on Anzac Day march as normal, with march, Dawn Service and main service.”

Mr Tidyman said while the Hervey Bay RSL was planning a full service, ongoing restrictions meant space to commemorate Anzac Day at the Hervey Bay RSL club was limited.

He said it was imperative the members who wanted to come to club register as early as possible prior to the event.

