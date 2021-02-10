Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Veterans march through Maryborough on Anzac Day 2013. Photo: File/ Fraser Coast Chronicle
Veterans march through Maryborough on Anzac Day 2013. Photo: File/ Fraser Coast Chronicle
Community

ANZAC SPIRIT: Coast clubs welcome back marches for 2021

Stuart Fast
10th Feb 2021 12:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Presidents of the Fraser Coast’s RSL Sub-branches have welcomed the announcement that Anzac Day marches for 2021 will go ahead as normal.

Maryborough president Paul Coleman said Maryborough members were very enthusiastic to march in 2021, but he was also cautious about planning commemorations due to the ongoing pandemic.

“I think people will be very happy to be back marching, it will very good for morale because Anzac Day is very important for Australia and people were very disappointed last year,” Mr Coleman said.

“The devil’s always in the detail … if the new change today (February 23) gives us the ability to hold a march, we’ll do it.”

“We’re just waiting on those details from Queensland Health … it depends on what restrictions or whatever they put on it.”

Mr Coleman said in the worst case scenario and marching was cancelled again, the Maryborough RSL would still host a ceremony at the Maryborough cenotaph to commemorate Anzac Day 2021.

Hervey Bay RSL Sub-branch president Brian Tidyman said his sub-branch was very pleased to hear the news.

“Finally the government are going to allow us to recognise the people who have died so we can have the freedom we have,” Mr Tidyman said.

“It will be a full on Anzac Day march as normal, with march, Dawn Service and main service.”

Mr Tidyman said while the Hervey Bay RSL was planning a full service, ongoing restrictions meant space to commemorate Anzac Day at the Hervey Bay RSL club was limited.

He said it was imperative the members who wanted to come to club register as early as possible prior to the event.

fcanzacday fccommunity fcnews
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOTSPOTS: Queensland’s animal cruelty shame revealed

        Premium Content HOTSPOTS: Queensland’s animal cruelty shame revealed

        Crime Caboolture has once again claimed the unenviable title of having the most animal cruelty cases complaints in Queensland.

        UPDATE: MP responds to Coast’s Covid jab wait

        Premium Content UPDATE: MP responds to Coast’s Covid jab wait

        News Mr Pitt said the staged approach to the rollout would ensure those who need the...

        Canegrowers hit back at ‘dispiriting’ E-grade report card

        Premium Content Canegrowers hit back at ‘dispiriting’ E-grade report card

        Politics Industry reps meet with environment minister over Reef Water Quality Report Cards...

        Fire crews battling blaze burning near Bay

        Premium Content Fire crews battling blaze burning near Bay

        News Fire crews are battling a blaze at Sunshine Acres.