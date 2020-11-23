‘Apocalyptic’ scenes as fire continues to scorch island

Photos of the fire burning on Fraser Island. - Vicki Neville

AN "APOCALYPTIC" cloud of smoke continues to hang over Fraser Island where a five-week fire continues to burn through the World Heritage Listed bushland.

Tasman Venture tour guide Vicki Neville shared a series of photos she took of the fire on the weekend.

Speaking exclusively with the Chronicle, Ms Neville said multiple fires were burning on the island.

"Everyone knows it started about five weeks ago," she said.

"There are multiple fires, not just one.

"Over this period of time it has hopped, skipped and jumped all over the place.

"From Wathumba to Moon Point, there are multiple fires."

Ms Neville described the sky going dark with smoke in what she called "apocalyptic" scenes on the island on the weekend.

"It's so out of control," she said.

"Fire is not bad to rejuvenate the bush, but this one is devastating the island.

"It will come back eventually - but this fire is that big and widespread."

Ms Neville said she had heard descriptions of snakes and insects and even dingo pups fleeing from the fire.

"In 20 odd years, I haven't seen fires this large in multiple areas on the island," she said.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said Queensland Parks and Wildlife crews had undertaken backburning and water bombing operations over the past 48 hours in an attempt to contain and suppress the fire's movements.

"This fire has been burning in remote and largely inaccessible parts of the island. Fire is a natural part of the bush landscape and, for the most part, this fire has been burning at an acceptable intensity," the spokesman said.

"QPWS is monitoring the fire and has crews on site.

"It is currently not a threat to life or property and it has not damaged any infrastructure.

"The majority of the island, including popular visitor sites, remains open.

"The impact on visitors, beyond smoke and visibility issues, is minimal.

"Some sites previously closed have already reopened.

"Smoke may impact townships and campsites along the island's eastern beach and the adjacent mainland over the coming days.

"Beach drivers should exercise caution when traversing the eastern beach, and in any situation along the coast where smoke may impact visibility."