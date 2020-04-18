Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Police investigating a collision between a truck and motorcycle at East Ipswich on Thursday, April 16 in which a woman sustained serious head injuries, are appealing for witnesses.
Ipswich Police investigating a collision between a truck and motorcycle at East Ipswich on Thursday, April 16 in which a woman sustained serious head injuries, are appealing for witnesses.
News

Appeal after woman suffers serious head injuries

by Danielle O’Neal
18th Apr 2020 8:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a truck and motorcycle in Ipswich in which a woman sustained serious head injuries and internal bleeding.

The white truck and red motorcycle were both travelling on King Edward Pde, towards Ipswich, about 10.45am on Thursday when they collided.

The female rider, a 68-year-old North Ipswich woman, sustained a fractured skull, as well as internal bleeding and broken bones. She remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The white truck and red motorcycle were both travelling on King Edward Parade towards Ipswich on Thursday, April 16
The white truck and red motorcycle were both travelling on King Edward Parade towards Ipswich on Thursday, April 16

The truck driver, a 52-year-old man from New Beith, was not injured.

The truck involved in the collision was a a white 2005 Nissan UD
The truck involved in the collision was a a white 2005 Nissan UD

Police said the occupants of two vehicles in the area at the time of the crash may have witnessed the incident. Officers would like to talk to those in a grey sedan or a white utility, who were travelling behind the truck.

Police would like to speak with occupants of two vehicles, one a grey sedan, who were travelling behind the truck.
Police would like to speak with occupants of two vehicles, one a grey sedan, who were travelling behind the truck.

 

The truck, similar to the one pictured, is a white 2005 Nissan UD. The motorcycle, similar to the one pictured, is a red 2006 Suzuki VL800.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

 

Originally published as Appeal after woman suffers serious head injuries

crashes motorcycle crash police appeal truck and motorcycle crash

Just In

    Why world turned on the WHO

    Why world turned on the WHO
    • 18th Apr 2020 7:56 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Why rental reforms rob real people of fair go

        premium_icon OPINION: Why rental reforms rob real people of fair go

        Opinion "They smack of a smarmy attitude and misguided belief that everyone who has dared to dip their toes into the property market represents the top end of town."

        Million reasons bin challenge could turn into tourism win

        premium_icon Million reasons bin challenge could turn into tourism win

        News People around the world are engaging in the Fraser Coast page

        JOBS: One of Coast’s biggest growth industries needs you

        JOBS: One of Coast’s biggest growth industries needs you

        News One of the region's growth industries has been revealed