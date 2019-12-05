Menu
Have you seen this car? Police are seeking assistance after it was seen stealing fuel three times in the past fortnight.
APPEAL: Car spotted three times stealing fuel in drive-offs

Jessica Lamb
5th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
POLICE are appealing to the public for help after the same car was seen stealing fuel three times in Maryborough in the past two weeks.

On November 23, on Gympie Rd in Tinana between 5.30pm and 5.45pm, a white Holden Commodore filled up with about $100 worth of fuel before driving off.

The next day on Saltwater Creek Rd Maryborough, about 9pm, the same car filled up with about $88 worth of fuel and left without paying.

Then on November 29 the same car returned to Gympie Rd, Tinana about 10am where it filled up with about $98 worth of fuel and drove off again.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said in two of the incidents it appears stolen number plates were attached to the car

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1902327835, QP1902336218, QP1902371067.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

