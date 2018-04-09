Appeal date looms for ex-mayor

MAYOR'S RETURN: Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft (right) will appeal his sacking next Tuesday, on the same day nominations for his position in the region's by-election close.

FORMER Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft will appeal his sacking in court on the same day nominations for his job close.

An application for a judicial review of Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe's decision to sack Mr Loft will be heard in Brisbane Supreme Court next Tuesday, April 17.

It coincides with the closing of nominations for the region's by-election, called in the wake of Mr Loft's controversial dismissal.

This could mean a decision could be handed down before residents go to the polls on May 5.

Mr Hinchliffe dismissed the former mayor in February after repeated "flagrant" breaches of Local Government rules

He claimed the evidence Mr Loft was unfit for office was 'clear and unequivocal".

He also formed the view Mr Loft did not "understand his legislative responsibilities and is not truly remorseful for his past behaviour."

Mr Loft filed for a judicial review of the decision that same month on the grounds he had been denied "natural justice".

"The decision was devoid of evident of intelligible justification and any reasonable decision maker, having regard to the nature of the conduct relied upon by the respondent, would not have concluded that dismissal...was warranted," his court application read

Mr Loft has asked the minister's decision be set aside and the application costs paid.

A spokesman from Mr Hinchliffe's office said they would not be commenting "because this is a matter that's before the courts."