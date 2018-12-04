Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 2005 Beige coloured Nissan Xtrail was taken from Shoreham St in Pialba about 6.50pm on Sunday.
The 2005 Beige coloured Nissan Xtrail was taken from Shoreham St in Pialba about 6.50pm on Sunday. Contributed
News

Appeal for witnesses after stolen car found smashed

Jessica Lamb
by
4th Dec 2018 8:58 AM

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a car was found significantly damaged a day after it was stolen in Hervey Bay.

The 2005 Beige coloured Nissan Xtrail was taken from Shoreham St in Pialba about 6.50pm on Sunday.

The car, with the Queensland registration plate 026RHX was located abotu 1pm on Monday on Hythe St in the same suburb.

The vehicle had sustained significant damage to its rear, both the rear window and door were smashed and the ignition and stereo console were also damaged.

The car has been returned to the owner.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the theft to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00 or Policelink on 131 444.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Sixth day of Tinnanbar bushfire

    UPDATE: Sixth day of Tinnanbar bushfire

    News Fire crews are into their sixth day battling Tinnanbar's bushfire as they continue to monitor the scene

    Same great carols, in a new location

    premium_icon Same great carols, in a new location

    Whats On Seafront Oval was not available to use this year.

    • 4th Dec 2018 11:30 AM
    Iconic Maryborough flour mill set for demolition

    premium_icon Iconic Maryborough flour mill set for demolition

    News It marks an end to one of the city's longest standing buildings

    WATCH: Maryborough's new business in town

    premium_icon WATCH: Maryborough's new business in town

    News The business opened the doors officially for the first time

    Local Partners