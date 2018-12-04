Appeal for witnesses after stolen car found smashed

The 2005 Beige coloured Nissan Xtrail was taken from Shoreham St in Pialba about 6.50pm on Sunday.

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a car was found significantly damaged a day after it was stolen in Hervey Bay.

The car, with the Queensland registration plate 026RHX was located abotu 1pm on Monday on Hythe St in the same suburb.

The vehicle had sustained significant damage to its rear, both the rear window and door were smashed and the ignition and stereo console were also damaged.

The car has been returned to the owner.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the theft to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00 or Policelink on 131 444.