APPEAL: Indecent assault, Hervey Bay and Brisbane areas

DETECTIVES are appealing for public assistance to identify victims and employers of a masseuse suspected of indecently assaulting numerous women in the Hervey Bay, Maryborough and the wider Brisbane area between 2000 and 2016.

It is believed the man worked as a masseuse, as a sole operator and also employed by massage and chiropractic businesses in the Hervey Bay and Maryborough area between 2000 to 2012 and in the Brisbane area between 2012 to 2016.

Investigations indicate that during this time, the man allegedly indecently assaulted numerous women whilst they received massage treatments.

The man is described as being aged between 50 and 65-years-of-age and has long grey hair which he wears in a ponytail.

Detectives are appealing to any members of the public who may have been assaulted by this man or any employers who offer massage treatment that may have employed this man to contact either the Acacia Ridge or Carseldine Criminal Investigation Branch.

Detectives today charged a 67-year-old Moorooka man with seven counts of sexual assault and two counts of rape.

He is expected to appear at the Cleveland Magistrates Court on December 14.