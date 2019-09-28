Appeal of Heritage City keeps bringing couple back

REPEAT VISIT: Norm Brereton and Bronnie Moore in their motorhome at the Alan and June Brown carpark in Maryborough.

REPEAT VISIT: Norm Brereton and Bronnie Moore in their motorhome at the Alan and June Brown carpark in Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

ON A quiet Sunday, Norm Brereton and Bronnie Moore first travelled through Maryborough.

While most shops were closed, they noticed the historical buildings and loved the sight of the parks and the river.

They knew they wanted to come back and enjoy the city another time.

On Wednesday, the couple pulled up their 2017 Jayco Conquest and set up at the Alan and June Brown carpark in Kent St.

From there, Norm and Bronnie started exploring the Heritage City.

On Thursday, they jumped on the replica of the Mary Ann, Maryborough's replica steam train, for a ride, before visiting the weekly markets.

From their central location, everything is within walking distance - from the city's pool to Woolworths, where they stocked up on essential items.

The Sunshine Coast couple visited the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum and the Bond Store before exploring the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial.

The two have also enjoyed the cafes across the central business district.

It's not the first time they have returned to the city since the first Sunday when they noticed its charms.

They were also in town for the Relish Food and Wine Festival.

The couple free camp as much as they can, preferring to spend their money on businesses throughout the places they visit, rather than on accommodation.

Their next adventure? They're heading to Perth, one little town at a time.