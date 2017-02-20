Applicants to be short listed for Teebar jobs

The jobseekers at one of the sessions held to provide information about the $216 million solar farm project at Teebar.

ALMOST 800 jobseekers applied for 120 jobs soon to start on a new renewable energy project on the Fraser Coast.

After two years of work between the Fraser Coast Training Employment Support Service (TESS) and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders, work is just a week away from starting on a new Solar Farm in Teebar.

Applications opened for the construction jobs less than two weeks ago, with hundreds of people showing interest in the positions within the $216 million project.

Business development manager Lori Keevers said the employment selection process was underway.

She said the short-listed applicants would be contacted by the end of the week. Work is expected to begin on the site by the end of the month.