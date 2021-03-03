Menu
HYNE TIMBER: 50 new jobs are available with the long running timber business. Photo: CEO Jon Kleinschmidt with Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour.
APPLY NOW: 50 new timber jobs up for grabs

Stuart Fast
3rd Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Hyne Timber is undergoing a $14.5 million expansion which means 50 new jobs will be created in the Maryborough area.

Hyne CEO Jon Kleinschimdt said people could already start to apply.

“We expect to start this process from today (March 3) with the first people coming on board in April, with training,” he said.

“As our project moves down the tracks, will be putting people on in batches so when we come online, we are ready to go.

“The majority are manufacturing roles but than that can be roles from working in the factory to the maintenance team, logistics team, loading and unloading trucks … there’s a large range of roles available.

“It’s a modern sawmill, there is great opportunities for people to join the team.”

State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said Hyne Timber was a major employer in the Maryborough community and adding another 50 jobs was a milestone.

“It gives people a career path. People might start by unloading the trucks but you never know were they’ll finish,” Mr Saunders said.

“I can imagine these jobs are going to be well sought after because they’re long term jobs, full time jobs, well paying jobs too. There is going to be a lot of competition for these jobs.

“The timber industry has a great future in this state.”

Mr Kleinschmidt said if people did want to apply for one of the new jobs available, they should go to Hyne’s website for more information.

