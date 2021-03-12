APPLY NOW: Arts grants up for grabs

The latest local art grants from the Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) have been opened for submission, closing May 31, 2021. Picture: Fraser Coast Council

LOCAL artists are being reminded of the latest round of regional art grants, which are now open for applications, and are encouraged to apply.

The Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) includes the Fraser Coast’s region alongside 58 other Queensland local councils, aiming to promote the role and value of arts.

With a total investment of $2.08 million across the state’s local councils, $49,500 is going towards Fraser Coast’s artists.

Councillor Phil Truscott said the RADF partnership between state and local government supported “diversity and inclusivity”.

“RADF (aims to) grow strong regions; and provide training, education and employment opportunities for Queensland artists and local communities,” he said.

All artists are urged to apply, as the grants are not limited to any specific form of artistic work.

“The grants ensure that Fraser Coast artists cannot only access training to develop their skills ... but also to co-ordinate creative projects of their own,” Councillor Truscott added.

“The Fraser Coast region has a lively arts and cultural scene and we are keen to see it develop with the support of programs like this.”

The three main objectives for the RADF grants is to support arts which:

Provide public value for Queensland communities. Build local cultural capacity, cultural innovation and community wellbeing. Deliver Queensland Government’s objectives for the community.

Recent projects funded include the Urangan Community Wellness Centre Artist in Residence, an acrylic workshop hosted by the Tiaro Creative Arts Group and the Wildflowering by Design project.

Applications for the latest round of RADF are now open, closing on May 31, 2021.

More details, including the guidelines, can be found here.