The new apprentices that have started at Maryborough's Ergon depot with MP Bruce Saunders and Ergon staff.
Apprentices powering jobs growth in M’boro

Carlie Walker
11th Feb 2020 11:30 AM
NINE new Ergon apprentices have officially started their careers in Maryborough.

The group is undertaking training ahead of placements in depots throughout Bundaberg, Mundubbera, Hervey Bay, Kilkivan and Maryborough.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said this group was part of a cohort of 74 apprentices beginning their careers with Ergon across regional and rural Queensland, as well as 28 joining Energex in the southeast.

Mr Saunders congratulated the newcomers on being recruited to some of the most sought-after apprenticeships in Queensland.

“Your apprenticeship with Ergon is more than a nine-to-five, Monday-to-Friday job – it’s a commitment to the community and the start of a great career,” Mr Saunders said.

“As you learn the skills of your chosen trade, you will be responsible for helping to ensure the people of Queensland continue to enjoy a world-class, safe and reliable electricity supply.

“You will be among the crews who keep the lights on, often working in challenging conditions to restore power after storms and cyclones.”

Energy Queensland executive general manager of distribution, Paul Jordon also welcomed the apprentices, saying he was pleased to see the strong intake of female apprentices into a traditionally male-dominated industry, with 27 women securing positions across the state this year.

“The statewide intake also includes 12 candidates identifying as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Island descent, fulfilling our commitment to a diverse workforce, reflective of the communities we serve,” he said.

Mr Jordan said most apprenticeships were awarded to local people so they could develop their skills while remaining in the community with their family and friends.

