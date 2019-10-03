Menu
Hibiscus Gardens, a major new Maryborough development, has been approved.
APPROVED: $3M M'boro development hits market

Christian Berechree
3rd Oct 2019 9:20 AM
MARY is making a comeback, and a major new development will make the Heritage City's future look even brighter.

Ray White Special Projects Queensland Associate Director Andrew Burke today confirmed a $3.37 million development on Saltwater Creek Rd had hit the market.

The development site, known as Hibiscus Gardens, is approved for a manufactured home park and also suitable for residential, industrial and commercial properties.

Mr Burke said Maryborough was becoming a sought-after area for developers.

This development comes just weeks after the sale of a $1.7 million development in the area.

"Buyers are crying out for approved development sites across Queensland with the recent sale in Maryborough highlighting the region's increasing popularity,” Mr Burke said.

"This particular property is a five-minute drive north of the Maryborough town centre on the main road linking Maryborough and Hervey Bay.”

The site is approved for 270 lots plus commercial and recreational areas.

Mr Burke said Maryborough's rich heritage and military history, as well as access to tourist destinations such as Fraser Island made it an attractive spot for developers and investors.

