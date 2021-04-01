Menu
The All Abilities Change rooms at Seafront Oval. Photo: Contributed.
APPROVED: New facility to help make Coast more inclusive

Stuart Fast
1st Apr 2021 5:00 AM
A new inclusive toilet and change room facility, known as a 'Changing Places' facility, is planned for the All Abilities Playground in Hervey Bay.

It will mirror a Changing Places facility currently being built as part of the Anzac Park Waterplay and All Abilities Playground in Maryborough.

Councillor Jade Wellings said Fraser Coast Regional Council had approved the inclusive amenities block on the Hervey Bay Esplanade as a project for the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, with $300,000 to be allocated.

"A recent study by KPMG found that the Fraser Coast has double the number of residents living with a disability than the Queensland average," she said.

"Some of these residents cannot use a standard facility and have additional needs. This may include people with cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, spina bifida and motor neurone disease, as well as many other people with a disability.

"Providing this new facility will ensure that those with high support needs and their carers can more easily participate in our community."

The Pialba All Abilities Playground was identified as the preferred site, with consultation also covering the design and planning phase of the project.

"We anticipate the Hervey Bay facility could be operating by September while the Maryborough facility is due to be completed mid-year as part of the water park project," Cr Wellings said.

"When completed, Council can apply to have the facilities assessed and approved as a Changing Place facility and registered on a National Database.

The location would also support people attending community events at the Seafront Oval as well as nearby facilities and commercial outlets.

