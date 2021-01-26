’APPY’ DAYS: New app to boost library experience

Fraser Coast regional librarian Tara Webb with the new mobile phone app members can use to access a range of library services.

A NEW phone app has been launched to make life easier for bookworms who use the Fraser Coast’s libraries.

Fraser Coast Regional Council's David Lewis said the app would provide many benefits.

“Members won’t have to carry their library cards because their barcode will be recorded on the app,” Councillor Lewis said.

“Library users will also be able to link family members and friends, with their permission of course, on the app to make it easier to loan items on their behalf which will be a big help to parents borrowing for children.”

Cr Lewis said people with the latest mobile phones would also be able to use their devices to borrow books and other materials, simply by holding the items close to their phone.

“It takes safe, contactless service to a whole new level as we all navigate through these continuing COVID-19 precautions,” he said.

Fraser Coast librarian Tara Webb said another feature of the app enabled people to scan the ISBN barcode of a book they saw at the shops that they wanted to read in order to see if the libraries stocked it, and then reserve a copy on the spot if they did.

“It will also make searching for items and using the library website on a mobile phone much easier because everything has been optimised for a mobile phone’s screen size,” Ms Webb said.

The Fraser Coast Libraries app is available for both Apple and Android devices.

“I’d encourage everyone to download the new Fraser Coast Libraries app and see for themselves all of the helpful features that have been included.”

To download the app on Apple mobiles, click here and for android mobiles, click here.