April fool 'caught stopping cars with shopping trolley'

Eliza Wheeler
| 5th Apr 2017 8:44 AM Updated: 9:22 AM

A MARYBOROUGH man has been charged after he was allegedly pushing a shopping trolley onto the road.

Police said they saw the man "obstructing traffic with a shopping trolley" about 2.30am on April 1.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FRASER COAST CRIME AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC 

Police say the man ran from officers when they tried to talk to him, but he was found a short while later.

The 22-year-old was arrested and taken to the Maryborough watch house where he was charged with public nuisance.

He is expected to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on a later date.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccrime fcpolice

