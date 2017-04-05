April fool 'caught stopping cars with shopping trolley'

A MARYBOROUGH man has been charged after he was allegedly pushing a shopping trolley onto the road.

Police said they saw the man "obstructing traffic with a shopping trolley" about 2.30am on April 1.

Police say the man ran from officers when they tried to talk to him, but he was found a short while later.

The 22-year-old was arrested and taken to the Maryborough watch house where he was charged with public nuisance.

He is expected to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on a later date.