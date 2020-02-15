Aquathlon athletes to fine tune

Aquathlon is on today at the Seafront Oval featuring – State Triathlon Representatives Shelby Andersen, Charlie Andersen, Hayden Smith and Emmily Lingard. Photo: Cody Fox

Aquathlon is on today at the Seafront Oval featuring – State Triathlon Representatives Shelby Andersen, Charlie Andersen, Hayden Smith and Emmily Lingard. Photo: Cody Fox

AQUATHLON: The Hervey Bay Aquathlon is on today and will be a great shake down for competitors to monitor their triathlon performances for upcoming competitions.

The run, swim, run legs will be a change from the traditional competition to give the triathletes a different challenge.

Hervey Bay Triathlon junior coach Brian Harrington said it would be a good hit out before the upcoming Queensland State School Triathlon/Aquathlon Championships.

“This gives them the chance to tune up their performances and gauge how they are progressing,” Harrington said.

“It’s a little bit different with no bike and hopefully there will be good weather conditions on the day.

“There is a state championship coming here the following week and the athletes will want to have the best preparation for it.”

Harrington said the numbers already look good for the aquathlon and there was still time left to register.

“So far we have about 70 to 80 people interested and we had just over 100 for Australia Day,” he said.

The juniors start at 1.15pm, followed by the seniors at 2pm at the Seafront Oval.

Harrington said there would be a good representation of local triathletes, some who have just returned from other competitions.

Triathlon Youth A Australia Champion Toby Powers will be competing, along with Charlotte Davies and Dylan Smith.