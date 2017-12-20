Aquatic Centre school holiday opening hours

Cooling off at the Maryborough Aquatic Centre are (L) Brianna Kakouris, Mea Gerry, Krystel Kakouris and Kira Watts.

Cooling off at the Maryborough Aquatic Centre are (L) Brianna Kakouris, Mea Gerry, Krystel Kakouris and Kira Watts. Alistair Brightman

WITH stinking hot temperatures on the Fraser Coast it's no wonder so many families are taking advantage of our aquatic centres to cool off these school holidays.

If you're up for more of an adventure, the popular inflatables are operating at the centres in Maryborough and Hervey Bay throughout the festive season.

Fraser Coast Regional Council's Cr Darren Everard said the centres were becoming more and more popular each year.

"They're well supported by families on the Fraser Coast and pretty affordable,” Cr Everard said.

"We encourage families to get out and use our aquatic centres during the holidays.

"A lady told me the other day it was good value to entertain the grand children.”

OPENING HOURS

Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 10am-5pm

New Years Day: 10am-5pm

For the rest of the school holidays the centre is open from 5.30am-7pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 5.30am-6pm on Tuesdays, 8am-6pm on Saturdays and 9am-6pm on Sundays.

Inflatables are happening from 11am-2pm on Saturdays in December, 11am-2pm on Tuesdays and 2pm-5pm on Saturday's in January.

Maryborough Aquatic Centre

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 10am-5pm

New Years Day: 10am-5pm

For the rest of the school holidays the centre is open from 5.30am-7pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 5.30am-6pm on Thursdays, 8am-6pm on Saturdays and 9am-6pm on Sundays.

The next inflatable day is January 5 from 11am-2pm.