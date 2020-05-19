Flipping great to be back! Swimmers return to Coast pools

SWIMMERS returned with a splash when Council's aquatic centres opened yesterday.

After being shutdown in March due to COVID-19 the Maryborough and Hervey Bay centres reopened as restrictions have relaxed.

"The early morning session, from 5.30am was popular," Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

"There is still room for more bookings and we expect the activity to increase gradually as swimmers get used to the idea that they can return to the pool and become familiar with the booking system.

"We expect more people to return in coming months as the restrictions are further relaxed."

The pools have reopened for lap swimming and exercise only; no recreational activity is permitted.

Local, Gordon Smith welcomed the reopening of the aquatic centres.

Swimmer Gordon Smith at the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre.Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman

"I swim every day and have been swimming in the sea since they have been closed, it is good to be back," he said.

As of noon yesterday, 29 swimmers had used the main Hervey Bay pool while nine others had used the heated pool.

Bookings are essential to ensure lane availability, and bookings will be taken by phone only.

People can book up to two days ahead e.g. on Tuesday they can book up to and including Thursday. Bookings are for 45 minutes.

Booking time includes the entire time within the facility, getting changed, going to the toilet, buying coffee or snacks, chatting with friends (following social distancing guidelines).

Those who cannot attend a booking, must cancel booking by phone.

Failure to cancel a booking will impact on future bookings.

Lanes will be allocated at time of booking, one person per lane - no lane sharing.

No spectators except for one parent/carer per child, if required (Watch Around Water guidelines).

Carers are permitted while caring for a client.

Swimmers are reminded that they must shower at home before and after their swim.