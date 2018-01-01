Menu
IT'S FOR EVERYONE: Bethan Gillane, 4, and Issy Conroy-Devos, 11, play with the sensory toys at Gilly's Place. play with the sensory toys. Annie Perets
Business

Arcade cafe caters for kids with autism

Annie Perets
by
2nd Apr 2018 5:51 PM

YOUTH worker turned business owner Renee Gillane wants everyone to be able to have fun at cafe Gilly's Place, including those on the spectrum.

The unique venue, which features entertainment including arcade games and pool tables, has become a hangout hotspot for many school students.



But after noticing a gap of entertainment available to children with autism, Mrs Gillane has introduced special weekly low sensory sessions to make them feel welcome.

Every Sunday 10am-noon, the arcade becomes a bit quieter, as some machines get turned off and lights get dimmed down to create a relaxed environment.

"We bring out board games and activities like Uno," Mrs Gillane said.

"The idea came after a mum approached me saying she can only bring one of her children and not the other because it was too noisy for them."

Rory and Jed Mortimer hit the arcade games at Gilly's Place. Annie Perets



The cafe on 168A Boat Harbour Dr, which opened late last year, also has sensory toys, as pictured.

Disability groups have also become regular attendees to the cafe which caters for everyone.

"Our two pool tables are situated far apart not only so people don't bump into each other, but also so it's comfortable for people with wheelchairs to play," she said.

The cafe will soon also host a low sensory disco.

Monday marked World Autism Day, a day of awareness for those on the spectrum.
 

