ARCH DE TRIOMPHE: Iconic archway saved from demolishers

Arch de Triomphe – Tina Souvlis and Claire Preston won their fight to preserve the flour mill archway. Photo: Cody Fox

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has voted to defer a decision on the future of the heritage-listed archway at the old Maryborough Flour Mill site.

This is after the developer withdrew an application to demolish the arch on the grounds it was unsafe and too costly to fix.

A report by council officers recommended the application not be approved.

However, the Chronicle understands the application was withdrawn prior to the meeting and subsequent vote.

As a result, the decision was deferred until the developer decides whether to resubmit the application.

Site owner Chris Moore previously told the Chronicle,, there were major structural issues with the archway that had to be addressed urgently.

Alternative options included having the archway relocated.

According to the council report, there had been 18 submissions against the removal of the archway and none in support of its removal.

The council report said the Local Heritage Placecard stated the retention of the entrance archway and fence was essential.

It said the applicant had not provided sufficient evidence to demonstrate the archway and fence lacked heritage significance.

The Chronicle contacted Mr Moore yesterday but he declined to comment.

The update has delighted Tina Souvlis, owner of Maryborough Betta Home Living, as the store’s team was a big proponent of retaining the heritage arch.

Ms Souvlis said for a heritage city like Maryborough, it did not make sense to demolish heritage buildings.

She said Maryborough’s commitment to retaining heritage buildings set the city apart from others.

“I just think it will be a landmark development if it has a landmark in it,” Ms Souvlis said.

Head of Marketing for Betta Maryborough, Claire Preston said it was great to be a part of making a difference in Maryborough.