Archer has the speed to make Aussies quiver

England's Jofra Archer successfully appeals for the wicket of West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell during the Cricket World Cup match between England and West Indies at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, England, Friday, June 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

England's Jofra Archer successfully appeals for the wicket of West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell during the Cricket World Cup match between England and West Indies at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, England, Friday, June 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

David Warner has been in imperious form at this World Cup, but England speedster Jofra Archer has one weapon in his arsenal that may worry the destructive Aussie opener.

Warner has largely been unmovable in the power-play with West Indies the only attack to dismiss the tournament's leading run-scorer in the first 10 overs.

But while Warner averages 49.3 runs against short balls and 45.4 runs against full balls in the power-play, his average against good length deliveries plummets to 28.3.

The Aussies have an inside man on Archer, 24, with fast bowling coach Adam Griffith tutoring him at Hobart Hurricanes last Big Bash season.

But Archer, along with Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, played with Steve Smith at Rajasthan Royals in April.

"Yes (I'm friends with Smith)," Archer said.

"And I'd like to consider he thinks of me the same way. He's a really good guy. Cricket is cricket and I guess it's time to be friends after.

"But until the game is over, there will be nothing friendly about it.

"I didn't bowl at him much (in the nets). A lot of the guys probably don't want to face me or Oshane (Thomas) - they like the side-arm and the throws."

Australia's David Warner gestures during the Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Archer said Hobart was his door to the world with the speed machine landing a $1.4 million Indian Premier League deal on the back of his maiden BBL season, when he was signed at the last minute as injured English teammate Tom Curran's replacement.

"It's opened a lot more chapters for me," Archer said.

"Obviously the IPL draft is during the Big Bash, so it's on TV and you can be seen even before the draft."

Suddenly Archer is in the Ashes frame with former West Indies quick Colin Croft, who is working for the English and Wales Cricket Board, declaring the Barbados-born star would thrive at Test level and could become the world's best fast bowler.

Mark Wood of England (C) shares a joke with Jofra Archer (L) and Joe Root (R). Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

While Aussie Mitchell Starc's average speed tops the World Cup, Wood (153.9km) and Archer (153km) have sent down the fastest deliveries.

Archer has never faced Australia in an ODI and said his limited experience against the top order in franchise T20 cricket was irrelevant.

"T20 is a different game and in 50 overs you have a lot of time," he said.

"You don't have to take big risks, and against certain players you don't have to take risks, you can sit on someone."

Jofra Archer used his stint with the Hurricanes in the BBL to launch into a lucrative IPL contract. Picture: AAP Image/Rob Blakers

FASTEST BOWLERS AT THE WORLD CUP

Mitchell Starc (Aus) 142.2km

Lockie Ferguson (NZ) 140.9km

Jofra Archer (Eng) 140.3km

Kagiso Rabada (Saf) 140km

Mark Wood (Eng) 139.8

*Average speed excluding slower balls