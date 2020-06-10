Hervey Bay Archers aiming to return this Saturday

A RCHERY: The Hervey Bay Archers Club are on target to return this Saturday with training allowed for the first time in months.

Bows and arrows have been packed away due to the pandemic enforced sports shutdown with no training or competition allowed.

Club president Mark Ratsch says it is the first step in returning the club to normal operations.

"We have members eager to get back into it," he said.

With no training or shooting allowed, the club has spent the last few months ensuring the venue was well maintained.

"We would pop in to check that the clubhouse hadn't been broken into and mow the grass," Ratsch said.

"We are limited in the numbers we can have due to the government requirements, but looking forward to returning."

The pandemic has had an effect on the club's finances with its major source of income put on hold.

"Our major source of income comes from beginner courses that we have been unable to hold," he said.

The club, however, remains on target to continue providing opportunities for the community to experience archery for many years to come.

"We had planned to start courses again this weekend but due to the COVID-19 requirements we are unable to do so until restrictions are loosened further," he said.