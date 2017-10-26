Archery state records keep on coming

THINGS around the club have been a little quiet the past few weeks.

Although Kaitlin Edmondstone and Liam Bauer received another state record each last weekend.

All the state tournaments are over for the year for our club members.

Our members have done exceptionally well this year with state and national events.

Club members are busy making improvements around the grounds and tidying up the club house.

We were very lucky to receive a grant from the Fraser Coast Regional Council for a concrete shooting line.

Members have been busy getting this ready to pour; now we just have to wait until the rain goes away.

This concrete shooting line will make a huge difference to our club members.

The days of shooting on uneven ground and mud after the rain has gone.

The club has its last beginner's course starting on October 28.

This course is booked out now.

The next course will be February 2018.

The club has brought in a new policy regarding registrations for beginner courses; this will start from January 2018.

It is hoped that this new policy will stop those who have registered for a course and don't turn up.