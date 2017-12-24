Archery wound down for 2017

HERVEY Bay Archers have wound down for the holiday period.

It was a busy year with upgrades to the club house, repairs to the driveway and the installation of the concrete shooting line.

Fraser Coast Regional Council grants helped the driveway and shooting line become possible.

We received a grant from Queensland Government Sport and Recreation for 12 new target butts for our field range.

The 50th anniversary went off very well along with the Foster memorial.

The beginner courses were successful and we've gained a few new members.

With all this going on our members have had a fantastic year.

Kaitlin Edmondstone achieved numerous state records, club records, medals and badges, two national records and was named the South Queensland Archery Society State Champion in her division. Along with Kaitlin's success, Liam Bauer had a huge year as well.

Liam received many state records, club records, medals, badges and a national record.

Liam was named the South Queensland Archery State Champion for his division for 2017.

These young archers have achieved so much in a short period of time and the club is proud of them.

Along with our two stars, other members received state and club records, along with badges and medals.

There are too many to name and it's a great achievement for all of them.

The club is looking at running an 18m event starting next year, this event will be run during the week for members and we are looking forward to it.

The event calendar for 2018 is pretty full and it will be a very busy year.

The next beginners' course will be in February, and the club will host a couple of events during the year.

On behalf of the committee we wish our members, those who have supported the club and our readers a happy and safe new year.