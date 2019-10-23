Archie Roach earns Australian of the Year honour

Legendary singer-songwriter Archie Roach AM has been named Victoria's 2020 Australian of the Year.

Announced last night at Government House in Melbourne, Mr Roach was commended for his tireless work within the indigenous community and for his contribution to the Australian music scene.

2020 Victoria Australian of the Year Archie Roach. Picture: Jay Town

The powerful voice behind Took the Children Away, Mr Roach has made a lasting legacy encouraging messages of love, reconciliation and healing.

The 63-year-old was forcibly taken from his family at age two and battled alcoholism and homelessness as a teenager before finding his feet.

Awarded an ARIA in 1990 for his debut album Charcoal Lane, Mr Roach went on to pen eleven more albums and toured the globe, cementing his place as a leader in both the indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

He also became the first songwriter to be awarded a Human Rights Achievement Award for the iconic Stolen Generations song.

Karlie Brand, CEO of the National Australia Day Council, said all Victorian nominees were incredible Australians whose achievements made a big difference to communities.

"The 2020 Victorian nominees are people who are making a positive impact in society and inspiring others," she said.

Former policeman and Assistant Commissioner for Traffic and Operations, Dr Raymond Shuey APM, took home Victoria's Senior Australian of the Year award for his work on road safety and the mental health of police first responders. Mornington Peninsula environmental and litter prevention advocate Josephine Jones, was awarded Victoria's Local Hero award, while youth worker Taya Davies, 29, received the state's Young Australian of the Year award.