Archie’s nanny sacked on second shift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle let Archie’s nurse go after one night for being “unprofessional”. Picture: Getty Images.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were forced to dismiss Archie's "unprofessional" night nurse during her second shift, a new biography has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had hired the nanny as an extra pair of hands for their son - who is seventh in line to the throne - but her employment was "brief".

In an excerpt from Finding Freedom, a new biography about the couple's lives out Tuesday, it is claimed the nanny had been hired to help set a sleep schedule for little Archie.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have shared an adorable new image of their son Archie.

But authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote: "Meghan and Harry felt they were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work for being unprofessional."

It is unclear exactly what occurred - but the incident is claimed to have left the new parents concerned about using a nanny.

The book stated: "The new parents went on to hire a second night nurse, who did a fine job, but because of the incident with the first nurse, neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly.

"After a few weeks, they decided to take on nights themselves and went without a night nurse entirely."

They also decided not to have a live-in nanny - like Prince William and Kate Middleton - so that it was "just the three of them."

Last year, it was reported the couple had hired their third nanny, who was pictured accompanying them on their private jet holidays.

While Meghan, 39, is a "hands on" mum, it was claimed the nanny was "extremely professional" and "fitted into the family".

It was also claimed that Meghan fell hard for Harry after seeing him play with her best friend Jessica Mulroney's children.

Little Archie celebrated his first birthday in May this year.

Despite the family being in lockdown due to coronavirus in LA, they managed to celebrate the milestone by releasing a sweet video of Meghan reading to Archie.

And the biography has revealed how closely the couple wanted to keep their son protected from the public eye.

Harry and Meghan with baby Archie two days after he was born. Picture: Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images



Fiercely protective Meghan made sure Archie's Christening on July 6 last year was a "completely private affair" at the Queen's Chapel in Windsor Castle attended by just 22 guests.

While she came under attack for breaking tradition and not allowing the media or the public a glimpse of baby Archie on his special day, Meghan didn't care, according to the new book's authors.

Instead she told a friend: "The same people who have been abusing me want to see me serve my child on a silver platter.

"A child who is not going to be protected and doesn't have a title. How does that make sense? Tell that to any mother in the world."

Meghan's decision caused uproar with those who believed that as the taxpayers part-fund the monarchy, they had a right to see Archie on his Christening day, according to the book.

The Christenings of most other royal offspring including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children were attended by media and widely publicised.

Instead Meghan and Harry released just two pictures of baby Archie after the Christening - a family portrait and an intimate black and white picture of the three of them.

The book goes on to describe how the couple made a similar decision when they decided to keep the 380 members of the press covering their African tour away when Archie was taken to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu, instead taking their own pictures.

