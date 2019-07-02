Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mitel And MLB Present London Series 2019
Mitel And MLB Present London Series 2019
Celebrity

Archie's surprise christening venue revealed

by Stephen Drill
2nd Jul 2019 5:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE  details about the controversial christening of royal baby Archie have been released as Harry and Meghan's privacy demand anger royal fans.

Prince Harry and Meghan have continued on their staunch line of keeping details of Archie's life private.

The service will be held in the Queen's private chapel, which is impossible to see or access from the public areas of the castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have angered royal fans with their privacy demands. Picture: Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have angered royal fans with their privacy demands. Picture: Getty

There had been an expectation that the christening would happen in St George's chapel, where the couple were married.

But Harry and Meghan have maintained that because Archie was unlikely to ever be king, he should be given more privacy than his cousins, Prince William and Kate's three children.

The service will be held on Saturday, with photographs likely to be released on Sunday London time.

There have been debates about allowing one press photographer or TV camera to capture the arrival of guests.

Harry and Meghan have risked fracturing their relationship with the British public as a result of their privacy demands.

There was widespread reporting of their $4.3 million (AUD) renovation to Frogmore Cottage after figures were released last week.

The cost was picked up by British taxpayers.

Harry and Meghan have spent millions renovating Frogmore Cottage — to the anger of taxpayers.
Harry and Meghan have spent millions renovating Frogmore Cottage — to the anger of taxpayers.

The couple has only provided one photograph opportunity and one Instagram post since Archie was born on May 6.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, a royal watcher's bible, said the royal couple risked angering the public.

She said that the Queen was criticised when she did not release details about one of her children and that led to changes.

The Queen will not be able to attend this weekend's christening.

More Stories

archie windsor christening prince harry and meghan markle royal family

Top Stories

    Popular oval to keep its name after sign confusion

    premium_icon Popular oval to keep its name after sign confusion

    News A petition was launched and the mayor forced to explain after a sign blunder at Seafront Oval in Hervey Bay

    Drunk car vandal fined in Maryborough court

    premium_icon Drunk car vandal fined in Maryborough court

    Crime Police found the woman drunk and abusing the occupants of the house

    Bay singer at Muster: Raise a beer for our Ali S

    premium_icon Bay singer at Muster: Raise a beer for our Ali S

    News The 30-year-old singer qualified for the semis of the Talent Search

    M'boro thief apologises to court and promises to sober up

    premium_icon M'boro thief apologises to court and promises to sober up

    Crime The man stole a bottle of methylated spirits on each occasion