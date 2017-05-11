Architectural history shines in Maryborough

A historical talk will take place on Friday May 12 at Maryborough Customs House led by deputy mayor George Seymour.

THIS Friday (May 12) a historical presentation on the architecture and life of John Smith Murdoch will be held on the corner of Richmond and Wharf Streets Maryborough, much to the delight of local history buffs.

John Smith Murdoch was a gifted architect, responsible for many fine buildings including the original Parliament House in Canberra.

Over his career he designed many fine buildings right across the country, including here on the Fraser Coast.

In 1899 the Maryborough Customs House and Customs House Residence were built on Wharf Street and designed by Murdoch.

The buildings are now on the Queensland State Heritage Register and are part of the Council's museums.

Deputy Chairperson of the Queensland Heritage Council, George Seymour will give a presentation on the life and works of John Smith Murdoch from 5.30pm, at the Customs House residence.

"John Smith Murdoch was a major architect for many decades,” George Seymour said.

"He worked with Walter Burley Griffin to be build the nation's capital up from sheep paddocks, but he also made lasting contributions to cities right across the country, including Maryborough.”

The presentation will focus on his architectural legacy.

The event is free, but bookings are essential.

To book or for more information, call the Bond Store Museum on 4190 5722.