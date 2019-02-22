Profit still eludes Dreamworld operator
DREAMWORLD operator Ardent Leisure Group has logged a $21.8 million loss for the first six months of the financial year as costs from the 2016 Thunder River Rapids tragedy continued to drag on the company's bottom line.
The losses - $6.2 million worse than the same period last year - came off the back of a $38.9 million dive in revenue, largely related to the company's sale of its marinas and bowling centres.
Teh result follows a horror previous year for the company, which posted an eye-watering $88.6 million loss for 2017-18.
Ardent's theme parks business, comprising Dreamworld, WhiteWater World and Skypoint, reported flat revenue despite lower visitation, as fewer customers paid more than they did a year ago.
Earnings at the theme parks were down 36 per cent, with the parks recording a net loss of $12.4 million, compared to $25.4 million the same time last year, when Ardent was forced to write down the value of Dreamworld by $22.8 million.
The company cited "continued slow recovery following the incident in October 2016, the coronial inquest and reduced ride availability" for the continued losses at the theme parks.
The company spent $5.3 million in the six months to December 25 on "Dreamworld incident costs", after insurance payments had been taken into account, and another $1.9 million on restructuring costs and other one-offs.
Despite an overall revenue slide compared to last year, the company's ongoing operations logged a 19 per cent increase in revenue, driven by its US-based Main Event business.
