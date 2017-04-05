Are beach lights on Scarness such a bright idea?

LIGHT IT UP: Cr Denis Chapman displays the proposed area for the Scarness beach lights, which would cover an area of 300m of the foreshore

COUNCILLOR Denis Chapman's proposal to light up hundreds of metres of Scarness Beach with half a dozen floodlights has been a divisive topic here in the newsroom.

It's certainly an interesting concept and I can respect a community leader who is willing to put new, and sometimes out of the box, ideas forward for public discussion.

And it seems as though the Fraser Coast Chronicle readers are divided on the issue too, with 60 per cent voting in our poll that they believe floodlights would be beneficial, 35 per cent against the idea and barely any undecided.

If the community wants it and it will pose no disruption to wildlife or residents I say go ahead.

