Are these the most adorable pets on the Fraser Coast?

EVERYONE has an adorable fur-baby they just can't get enough of.
We did a shout-out on Facebook asking for your cutest pet pic.
An overwhelming response revealed pets of all shapes and sizes.
One of the cutest was a baby lamb on a lead.
EVERYONE has an adorable fur-baby they just can't get enough of.
We did a shout-out on Facebook asking for your cutest pet pic.
An overwhelming response revealed pets of all shapes and sizes.
One of the cutest was a baby lamb on a lead.
A BUSINESS owner is fighting to change parking times in Wharf St after receiving eight calls in one day from customers not being able to park near his shop.