Are today's sports stars resilient enough to cop criticism?

OPINION: Are today's athletes resilient enough to receive negative feedback?

Last month Collingwood Super netball coach Rob Wright publicly rebuked star player Kelsey Browne on live TV last month.

During a break in a Super Netball match, Wright was attempting to explain Browne what he wanted her to work on.

Browne, who had just returned from representing Australia in the netball world cup asked her coach for some positive feedback, saying she felt like everything being said was negative.

However Wright said he didn't have any.

"How about doing some? Because to me at the moment you're not,” he said.

"I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it.”

Wright then subbed Browne out of the game, saying: "I don't need this attitude from you.”

Seeing this captured by the cameras gave a good insight to the modern world of coaching where players expect to hear positives about their performances.

Wright received criticism via social media about the way he dealt with Browne with many believing he went too far.

Every week you across all sports you hear about players wanting to leave a club because the coach doesn't understand them or doesn't respect them.

As a player isn't it their role to follow the instructions of the coach?

If they are not doing performing as instructed aren't they open to be criticised?

Every player has a different personality and good coaches know and understand what works for motivating each player.

Some players need a hug and others need to be challenged to improve.

Ron Barassi a legendary figure in AFL was known for his harsh reviews on his players as is Craig Bellamy currently with the Melbourne Storm.

I personally believe its time that sports stop molly coddling their stars and treat them fairly, professionally and honestly.

The pendulum has swung towards players rights over coaches rights to coach his way.

From an early age sports people are always given positive messages which is important for building confidence and self-esteem.

It is also important that they know what they did wrong or what they can improve on.

I am not sure that all coaches deliver the 'hard truth'. for fear of upsetting players or parents.

Successful sports teams have always placed team before individual.

The sum of all parts.

I am not sure that philosophy resonates with all modern athletes.

Some appear more concerned with their personal statistics or brand.