Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Are we loving our beach camping destinations to death?

TOO MUCH: Crowds at Teewah are leaving behind more than tyre tracks..
TOO MUCH: Crowds at Teewah are leaving behind more than tyre tracks.. John McCutcheon

OPINION: It's a fine line between loving something and loving it to death.

It's the battle we're facing as we speak, as thousands flock to the likes of Noosa North Shore, Double Island Point, Inskip Point and Fraser Island to embark on camping holidays.

Tourism industry insiders are saying a desire to disconnect from the ever-increasing digital world and get back to old-fashioned family values is driving part of the camping resurgence.

For those looking to switch off for a week or two, their noble motives should be applauded.

But we also need to remember how precious and precarious some of these popular beach camping sites are.

Perhaps we need to change our behaviours a bit.

Reader poll

Should further restrictions be introduced to protect beachside campgounds?

View Results

Is there a need to head up the beach every holiday?

Why not share it around, head to the hinterland camp spots some years and then the beach others.

It's simplistic, but if even a quarter of us could do that it might just ease some pressure on the beaches, while also spreading around the economic benefit of tourism to other regions.

The solution is not easy.

Capping visitor numbers on the beaches won't be a solution accepted easily by many.

But as the Surfrider Foundation teams continue to pick up tonnes and tonnes of waste off these stretches after each holiday break, we have to start asking the hard questions if future generations are going to enjoy the same beach getaways we have.

Related Items

Topics:  beaches camping double island point environment noosa north shore opinion teewah teewah beach we say

The Sunshine Coast Daily
'One mistake and you're dead': Barnaby at Bruce Hwy

'One mistake and you're dead': Barnaby at Bruce Hwy

Deputy PM makes special visit to Gympie death zone

Super moon brings surfing to Hervey Bay

SURF'S UP: Grant Mills from Torquay having a blast on his stand up paddle board during the king tide at Torquay jetty.

The unique moon brought a unique king tide.

Carnival's New Years fireworks rescheduled

Seafront Oval Family Carnival - 7 yr old Tira Cronk on the dodgem cars.

Heavy rain forced the spectacle to be cancelled.

Person electrocuted in Oakhurst

Ambulance attend surf rescue at Diggers Beach.Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

The person was taken to Maryborough Hospital.

Local Partners