Are we the lucky region? Latest Cash Cow win one of many

ARE we the lucky region yet again?

Maryborough mechanic Jonathon Selby is the latest lucky Fraser Coast resident to take out a win when he answered the call from Channel 7's Cash Cow competition.

The family man thought it was a prank at first when he was told he'd won $30,000.

"You're joking, right? You're serious?" He asked the presenters.

While there have been some big winners, one resident missed the phone call which would have made her $90,000 richer.

We were also a lucky region in 2016 with winners cashing in big.

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Jonathon Selby with his family after winning the $30,000 Cash Cow prize on Monday morning. Blake Antrobus

OTHER BIG WINS ON FRASER COAST

A FRASER Coast woman won a brand new television after entering a breakfast show competition only a couple of weeks ago.

Katherine Summers won the 65 inch television this morning after entering the competition by Today.

She was required to submit a photo of herself watching the Today with 25 words explaining why she wanted a new TV.

Ms Summers, who has called Hervey Bay home for 24 years, said she had never won anything of this calibre before.

March 2017 - not so lucky for this Fraser Coast woman

River Heads woman Madison Head entered Cash Cow on Sunrise but she didn't pick up in time.

The prize that was on offer was $90,000.

The program only allows three rings before they hang up and Madison was outside when she heard her phone start ringing.

She ran inside and answered just as they hung up and she sadly got a confirmation message later from the team.

September 2017

A Hervey Bay dad admitted he almost fell over in shock when he checked his lotto entry and discovered he had won the $30 million jackpot.

"It's awesome," the man said when a Gold Casket official confirmed his multi-million dollar prize.

Simon Askham

A Hervey Bay woman didn't believe her husband when he told her they had won big in the lotto.

But after double-checking the numbers, she found they were indeed the lucky winners of $1.6 million.

"My husband checked the numbers at home and he said 'you've won something here - a big prize'," she said.



June 2017

A retiree holidaying on the Fraser Coast from Tamworth has won $100,000 after purchasing two $2 lottery tickets.

The man was so excited when he found out, he planted a kiss on the boss of the Urangan newsagency who sold him the winning ticket.

When a Golden Casket official called the man to confirm the news, he told them he was shaking.