Are we paying too much for pet rego on the Fraser Coast?

Carlie Walker
| 3rd Aug 2017 5:00 AM

DOG owners on the Fraser Coast are forking out more in council registration fees each year to keep their furry friends than any of their neighbouring communities.

The Chronicle compared pet registration fees with nine other councils across the southern Queensland coast, which revealed we are paying more to register our pooches.

Annually, the Fraser Coast council charges the general public $57 to register a dog and $52 for concessions.

Although a discount of $20 applies to those who pay early, neighbouring councils on the Sunshine Coast and Gympie offer further discounts and incentives for responsible animal owners.

In Gympie, residents can register a microchipped and desexed dog for free, while registering a desexed dog was $25.

The Sunshine Coast Council charges $13 to register a desexed and microchipped dog, while for concessions it is free.

The Fraser Coast council's dog registration fees are proving to be costly for some locals, including Sunshine Acres resident Ann Heywood.

Ms Heywood says she has been a responsible pet owner for 41 years.

Both of her dogs are desexed, microchipped, registered with the council and have never escaped her yard but taking in a third dog from a rescue organisation will set her back hundreds of dollars.

Ms Heywood, who lives on a 10 acre property, has been told she will need to pay a $216 application fee just for the council to determine if she is allowed to have a third dog.

She said she has been in touch with Councillor Denis Chapman regarding the issue.

The Chronicle made several attempts to contact the councillor yesterday but he could not be reached.

Ms Heywood encouraged the council to rethink their pet fees and the affects it has on pet owners.

"This would mean that pensioners wouldn't have to worry about the recurring cost of registration each year and it might mean they can keep their lifelong companion instead of surrendering it because they just cant afford the charges," she said.

"Some councils give free registration for proven rescue dogs.

"This encourages people to adopt instead of paying exorbitant prices for these designer dogs from what are essentially backyard breeders."

Ms Heywood said her neighbours were supportive of her desire to have a third dog and they did not understand why she needed to get their signatures.

"They can't even hear our dogs, we are so far away," she said.

In Rockhampton a desexed and microchipped dog can be registered for $17 or $8.50 for concessions, while the Livingtone Shire Council and Gladstone Regional Council also offer considerable discounts for responsible pet owners.

Other councils also had similar fees for a third dog, with Gympie Regional Council charging $266 for an application.

The North Burnett Regional Council charged a fee of $208 and Bundaberg Regional Council charged $217 for an application fee for a third dog.

Ms Heywood said she understood why councils need to monitor the number of dogs living in residential areas, but in her situation there was plenty of room for a third dog and no chance of bothering anyone.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council was contacted but did not provide a response.

Information on the council's website indicated microchipping and desexing of animals was a priority for council, with all animals to be microchipped before sale or transfer by the time they reached 12 weeks of age.

A dog or cat also needed to be desexed before 22 weeks of age unless it was over eight years old, had a health condition that was likely to be a serious risk to its health, or if the animal was owned by a registered breeder.

Pet owners are restricted to two dogs and two cats per house, and one dog and one cat for units.

To keep additional pets, approval is needed from council.

It is mandatory for all cats and dogs aged over 12 weeks to be registered.

Cats and dogs are required to wear their registration tags on their collars at all times.

Those who do not register their pet face heavy fines from council.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccouncil fraser coast pet registration

Local Partners

