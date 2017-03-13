Are you 13-16 and need a challenge? Why not join cadets?

INTERESTED IN JOINING?: The local Australian Air Force Cadet unit is recruiting now. An information session for people aged between 13-16 will be held in Maryborough on March 16.

YOUNG people aged between 13-16 interested in joining the cadets are invited to information night on Thursday.

The local Australian Air Force Cadets unit, called 216 Squadron Australian Air Force Cadets, is recruiting now.

The information session will be held at the Defence Force Depot Maryborough on the corner of John and Sussex Sts.at 7pm, or at 1900 as would be more appropriate way to say it.

Joining cadets is an opportunity to gain new experiences while making friends, gaining confidence, and learning new skills.

For more information on the upcoming session or on joining cadets, call Chris Bensein on 0438 489 274.