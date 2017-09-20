Are you a ten pin bowler from Sugar Coast Lanes?

John Hoffmann (left) and Dave Cotter started bowling when Sugar Coast Lanes first opened in September 1984 and are still active members of the centre now known as Maryborough Ten Pin.

John Hoffmann (left) and Dave Cotter started bowling when Sugar Coast Lanes first opened in September 1984 and are still active members of the centre now known as Maryborough Ten Pin. contributed

MARYBOROUGH'S only ten pin bowling centre, first opened as Sugar Coast Lanes on September 15, 1984, with hold a reunion next weekend.

A family business, it was owned and operated by Maurice and Mary Bates and their three sons Raymond, Nigel and Andrew.

Andrew with his mum have been organising a reunion and were looking for bowlers and members from its opening to 1996.

John and Narelle Hoffman have been bowling at the Maryborough centre since it opened in 1984.

Born, bred and married in Maryborough, the couple would always end up at a bowling centre when they travelled to Brisbane, so it was a blessing when the first centre opened in their home town. Narelle stopped bowling a few years ago but John is still bowling with a team twice a week. "I just love the sport - and I don't have to practice any more - the more games you throw the better you get,” he said.

"I was asked if I was interested in a reunion and to see if I could ask some of the older bowlers to come back. "I am looking forward to catching up.”

David Cotter who is a current active member also has been bowling there since its opening. "I remember I was working at Walkers and had the day off and asked Maurice if he would open.

"He asked me how many people I was bringing with me and when I said 70-odd - he opened that night,” David said. "Maurice asked if I wanted to start a team and I haven't stopped bowling since. "I just love to go out and have fun.”

The Sugar Coast Lanes reunion will be held with a dinner on September 30 and a bowling day on October 1.

For more information phone Andrew Bates 0409 064 550 or visit Facebook.