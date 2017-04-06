27°
News

Are you eligible for the new $330 electricity rebate?

6th Apr 2017 10:52 AM
Light bulb whit calculator and coins
Light bulb whit calculator and coins baloon111

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RESIDENTS who have a Commonwealth Health Care Card and asylum seekers can now apply for a new electricity rebate to save $330 a year on their energy bills.

Thanks to recent Palaszczuk Government reforms, 157,000 Queenslanders including Fraser Coast residents can now apply for the rebate through their retailer.

From the 1 April, 2017, Health Care Card holders and asylum seekers are eligible to receive this rebate

The $330 concession will then be back-dated to January 1 for eligible households.

To apply for these concessions households need to call Ergon Energy on 13 10 46 and provide their Health Care Card or ImmiCard number.

Energy Minister Mark Bailey said the changes were thanks to the Palaszczuk Government's additional $170 million investment over four years to expand the current rebate, in response to Queensland Productivity Commission (QPC) findings.

"Reforming the energy concessions framework to improve support to vulnerable customers is a key element of the Government's response to the QPC's finding," Mr Bailey said.

"The Electricity Rebate will continue to be available for eligible Pensioner Concession Card holders, Department of Veterans' Affairs Card holders or Queensland Seniors Card holders."

The Palaszczuk Government has also reformed the Home Energy Emergency Assistance Scheme (HEEAS) to make it easier for households to access the Scheme.

"HEEAS helps low-income households who are in short-term financial difficulty because of unexpected, emergency expenses to get back on their feet through a one-off payment of up to $720 towards their energy account," Mr Bailey said.

"The HEEAS application form has been simplified and shortened, and is now able to be provided electronically for customers if they wish".

Further information about eligibility and available assistance for vulnerable Queenslanders is available via 13 QGOV (13 74 68) or visit www.qld.gov.au/community/cost-of-living-support/concessions/ or www.dews.qld.gov.au/electricity/rebates.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Water restrictions to be reduced: All you need to know

Water restrictions to be reduced: All you need to know

THE heavy rain from as ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie has made a significant impact on the region’s drinking water storages at Teddington Weir and Lenthalls Dam.

Temporary road closures in Maryborough CBD

The revamped Maryborough CBD street party - Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Sections have been declared as 'wet areas'.

REPORT CARD: Councillors grade their 12-month performance

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -

Find out what they're proud of and what they want to improve on.

CLOWNS GALORE: Circus in Hervey Bay for school holidays

Lennon Bros Circus father and daughter hand to and act Amina and Mohammed Jratlou.

Show will continue until April 17.

Local Partners

Think graffiti is all bad? Nope. It's a form of modern art

As part of National Youth Week, a graffiti workshop was run to encourage young people to explore this style of art.

New president takes position at local Probus Club

The Mixed Probus Club meets on the third Tuesday of every month.

The club will celebrate its 15th birthday this year.

Parkinson's stall to give sufferers a voice

Jaimie de Salis and Barry Vincent will host a World Parkinson's Day stall at Stockland Shopping Centre on Tuesday, April 11.

There is help for Parkinson's sufferers

Splendour in the Grass line-up excites

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Tickets go on sale at 9am today.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

Splendour in the Grass line-up excites

QUEENS of the Stone Age, The xx and LCD Soundsystem are this year's Splendour in the Grass headliners.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

Carrie Bickmore co-hosts The Project.

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $428,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY...

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

OWNERS DOWNSIZING AND MUST BE SOLD 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS = BUILT IN CUPBOARDS, GREAT SIDE ACCESS FOR A CARAVAN OR BOAT. 2 LOUNGING AREAS, COVERED AND ENCLOSED...

Brand New Home

Lot 8 Belleni Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Fantastic home in a prime location in Point Vernon. The home features 4 bedrooms with ensuite, media room, Caesar stone bench tops and quality features...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION

9 Esplanade, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION Positioned at the very tip of Point Vernon on an elevated rise it is hard to find a better situated property than this. Coming onto...

EXPENSIVE WATER VIEWS - CHEAP PRICE

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

ONE OF OUR BEST BUYS IN TOWN!

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop 2 carports Low maintenance gardens and pond This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home has street appeal...

OWNER SAYS SELL

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Easy Care Quality home just waiting for new owners. Step inside and you can relax in air conditioned comfort. 3 comfortable bedrooms, 2 ample living areas, Modern...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!