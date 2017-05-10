Are you feeling the cold? Cloud coverage brings temp drop

AS CLOUDS proceed to cover the Fraser Coast sky, the whole region is experiencing a zap of chill.



Bureau of Meteology forecaster Vinord Anand said the increased cloud coverage dropped temperatures down by a few degrees.



Hervey Bay and Maryborough both reached a top of 23 degrees on Tuesday.



Expect a slight drop from that today, with a maximum of 19 predicted for Hervey Bay and 18 in Maryborough.



Despite the lower-than-average temperatures, the real winter weather is yet to come.



"There will be a few degrees that will drop in the transition from May to June," Mr Anand said.

"A trough moving off the coast has caused the current reduction in temperature."



Fraser Coast's maximum temperature will go back into the mid 20s from Wednesday.



"This month is pretty average for the Fraser Coast," Mr Anand said.

