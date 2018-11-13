Menu
Osher Gunsberg with Ali Oetjen on The Bachelorette.
Offbeat

Are you a Fraser Coast single looking for love?

13th Nov 2018 9:11 AM

AFTER a quick call out on social media, it appears there are many Fraser Coast residents still out there looking for love.

While Ali Oetjen is stealing hearts in this year's season of The Bachelorette, the Chronicle is trying to find all the eligible singles of the Fraser Coast.

The Chronicle asked its Facebook readers to nominate themselves or a friend to be part of articles which focus on the region's most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes.

It could be described as a classier, newspaper version of Tinder, except you don't have to remember which way to swipe.

We received an overwhelming response, with hundreds of responses via comment and email.

While we're aware there are some larrikins out there just out for a laugh, there was also an influx of people who were seriously looking for love.

The Chronicle will send a questionnaire to each of the serious contenders, asking questions like "what are you looking for in a partner?" and "what is your ideal date?"

Anyone wanting to participate has until Sunday 6pm to fill in the questionnaire.

These responses, along with photos, will be compiled into a series of articles which will feature in the paper, as well as on the Chronicle's website and Facebook.

The public will then be able to vote for their favourite male and female, with the winners to go on a date paid by us. 

If you'd like to nominate yourself click on this link to fill out the questionnaire and email a photo of yourself to annie.perets@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

 

