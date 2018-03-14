Are you going to the Games?

Chronicle staff members Helen Rekdale and Brett Davis heading to the Commonwealth Games as volunteers.

Chronicle staff members Helen Rekdale and Brett Davis heading to the Commonwealth Games as volunteers. Alistair Brightman

CALLING all Commonwealth Games volunteers.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle wants to celebrate this special moment in your lives with a group photo.

Joining you, will be two of our own staff members who have been selected as volunteers.

Ironically, our Marketing Manager Brett Davis will be refusing entry to media as part of his role.

He'll be posted to Badminton at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre where he will look after athletes and officials as a Field of Play team member.

It's an experience Mr Davis has been looking forward to since the Commonwealth Games were announced in 2011.

"As soon as I found out it was happening, I knew I was going to apply to be a volunteer" he said.

Key Account Executive Helen Rekdale said the opportunity "blew almost everything else out of the water".

"I'm so excited to be there at the opening ceremony, having that chance to rub shoulders with elite athletes.

Head to the Chronicle's Hervey Bay office at 4pm tomorrow to be a part of the volunteers photo.