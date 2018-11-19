Are you the holder of a winning $60,000 Keno ticket?

Mystery keno winner at Kondari Hotel - Ali Clenton looking for the winner.

Mystery keno winner at Kondari Hotel - Ali Clenton looking for the winner. Alistair Brightman

SOMEONE is walking around $60,000 richer, they just don't know it yet.

Almost 10 months since winning numbers were drawn at the Kondari Hotel, a mystery Hervey Bay resident or visitor is yet to claim their Keno win of more than $60,000.

The winning 8 Spot entry in game number 378, drawn on January 28, was purchased at the Uranngan venue and won a total prize of $60,333.

Keno officials are urging anyone who may have played Keno at the hotel in January to keep an eye out for any unchecked tickets around their home or car.

Kondari Hotel manager Ali Clenton said the venue was no stranger to major Keno wins.

"We've got a track record of big wins here," Ms Clenton said.

"About two years ago, we had a 10 Spot jackpot worth more than $2.9 million.

"It's always exciting when one of our patrons wins we hope this mystery winner discovers their win soon.

"As we have people visit us from around the region and Australia, our winner could be anywhere."

Keno spokesman Matt Hart said the prize was currently Queensland's only major unclaimed Keno win.

"It's highly unusual to have an unclaimed Keno win of this size as most of our happy winners discover their good fortune right after the draw and receive their windfall within a fortnight," Mr Hart said.

"As we're in the business of paying prizes, we haven't given up hope of uniting the rightful winner with this prize.

"One thing we do know about our unsuspecting winner is that they were a keen 8 Spot player who had been replaying the same Keno numbers during the day at Kondari Hotel and Resort, matched all eight numbers in this draw, and won the 8 Spot jackpot."

In Queensland, Keno players have five years to claim their prize.

After this time, the money goes to the Office of State Revenue.

Players can check their ticket at any Keno venue or online at keno.com.au.