Are you looking for something to do this weekend?

Burrum Coalfest - Jim and JulieWight and Diane Graham next to a coal wagon at the Burrum Museum.

SATURDAY

HERVEY BAY PARK RUN

When: 7am

Where: The event takes place at Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade, Urangan.

What: It is a 5km run - you against the clock.

Free entry, but please register before your first run at www.parkrun.com.au.

Cost: Free.

GILL BROTHERS RODEO

When: From 3.30pm

Where: Torbanlea Recreation Reserve, Torbanlea.

What: Head out to the Torbanlea race track for a night of adrenalin pumping action when the Gill Brothers host a rodeo. There will be bull and bronc rides, bareback and saddle, and legends through to novices. There will be a licensed bar and food available. Please bring a chair as seating is limited.

Cost: $20 adults, children 12-16 years $5, children under 12 free.

ART WORKSHOP

When: 10am-11.30am

Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery at 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Hervey Bay.

What: An art workshop for children aged 5-8 years.

Cost: $11 for members, or $15 for non-members. Bookings essential. Call 41974206.

BOXING AT THE BEACH HOUSE

When: Doors open at 3pm, boxing matches start at 4pm.

Where: Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay

What: Local boxers will take on boxers from across the state, with fighters from early teen to adult age taking the rink.

Cost: $15

SUNDAY

NIKENBAH MARKETS

When: 6am-noon

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets.

There is an abundance of stalls, with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.

Cost: Free.

ALL WEEKEND

COALFEST

THERE will be something for everyone at this year's Coalfest.

From fence art and scarecrows, food stalls, yarn bombing and rides to an art show, toy shop, competitions and much more

There is certainly enough to entertain everyone this Saturday and Sunday in the Village Oval precinct, Howard.

There will be a free hop on, hop off bus from Howard School's free car park.

Saturday:

9am-10am: The grand parade with more than 80 floats.

10am: Excelsior Band, on stage in the main street.

10am: Antique Road Show, Torbanlea Hall, with more stalls, art displays and coffee.

10.15am: Tribute to Mary Reader, sudden loss of one of the main workers for this event.

10.20am: Official opening by Mayor Chris Loft.

10.30am: Trophy prizes for best four in parade.

10.40am: RSL Pipe Band, on stage in main street.

11am: Unveiling of plaque of past miners.

11.30am: Marching naval cadets at the Village Oval.

12pm: Gympie 5th Light Horse Brigade at the Village Oval.

12.15pm: The Chad Morgan plaque of honour to be unveiled at the Grand Hotel.

12.30pm: Dog obedience display at the Village Oval.

1pm: Chad Morgan in concert, Village Oval.

2pm: Chad Morgan in concert, Village Oval.

3pm: Presentation of prizemoney to winning buskers.

Sunday:

All day food, displays and stalls on the oval.

9.30am: Combined church service with music by the Ginn Gang, followed by morning tea in the community hall.

11.30am: Marching naval cadets, Village Oval.

12pm: Picnic in the Park. Enjoy the food stalls, bring a blanket and have a picnic.

1pm: Bush dancing by the Rockin' Ginn Gang.