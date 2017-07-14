Are you looking for something to do this weekend?

23°
Annie Perets
| 14th Jul 2017 1:25 PM
Burrum Coalfest - Jim and JulieWight and Diane Graham next to a coal wagon at the Burrum Museum.
Burrum Coalfest - Jim and JulieWight and Diane Graham next to a coal wagon at the Burrum Museum. Alistair Brightman

SATURDAY

HERVEY BAY PARK RUN

 

When: 7am

 

Where: The event takes place at Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade, Urangan.

 

What: It is a 5km run - you against the clock.

Free entry, but please register before your first run at www.parkrun.com.au.

 

Cost: Free.

GILL BROTHERS RODEO

 

When: From 3.30pm

 

Where: Torbanlea Recreation Reserve, Torbanlea.

 

What: Head out to the Torbanlea race track for a night of adrenalin pumping action when the Gill Brothers host a rodeo. There will be bull and bronc rides, bareback and saddle, and legends through to novices. There will be a licensed bar and food available. Please bring a chair as seating is limited.

 

Cost: $20 adults, children 12-16 years $5, children under 12 free.

ART WORKSHOP

 

When: 10am-11.30am

 

Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery at 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Hervey Bay.

 

What: An art workshop for children aged 5-8 years.

 

Cost: $11 for members, or $15 for non-members. Bookings essential. Call 41974206.

BOXING AT THE BEACH HOUSE

 

When: Doors open at 3pm, boxing matches start at 4pm.

 

Where: Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay

 

What: Local boxers will take on boxers from across the state, with fighters from early teen to adult age taking the rink.

 

Cost: $15

SUNDAY

NIKENBAH MARKETS

When: 6am-noon

 

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

 

What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets.

There is an abundance of stalls, with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.

 

Cost: Free.

ALL WEEKEND

COALFEST

THERE will be something for everyone at this year's Coalfest.

From fence art and scarecrows, food stalls, yarn bombing and rides to an art show, toy shop, competitions and much more

There is certainly enough to entertain everyone this Saturday and Sunday in the Village Oval precinct, Howard.

There will be a free hop on, hop off bus from Howard School's free car park.

Saturday:

 

9am-10am: The grand parade with more than 80 floats.

 

10am: Excelsior Band, on stage in the main street.

 

10am: Antique Road Show, Torbanlea Hall, with more stalls, art displays and coffee.

 

10.15am: Tribute to Mary Reader, sudden loss of one of the main workers for this event.

 

10.20am: Official opening by Mayor Chris Loft.

 

10.30am: Trophy prizes for best four in parade.

 

10.40am: RSL Pipe Band, on stage in main street.

 

11am: Unveiling of plaque of past miners.

 

11.30am: Marching naval cadets at the Village Oval.

 

12pm: Gympie 5th Light Horse Brigade at the Village Oval.

 

12.15pm: The Chad Morgan plaque of honour to be unveiled at the Grand Hotel.

 

12.30pm: Dog obedience display at the Village Oval.

 

1pm: Chad Morgan in concert, Village Oval.

 

2pm: Chad Morgan in concert, Village Oval.

 

3pm: Presentation of prizemoney to winning buskers.

Sunday:

 

All day food, displays and stalls on the oval.

 

9.30am: Combined church service with music by the Ginn Gang, followed by morning tea in the community hall.

 

11.30am: Marching naval cadets, Village Oval.

 

12pm: Picnic in the Park. Enjoy the food stalls, bring a blanket and have a picnic.

 

1pm: Bush dancing by the Rockin' Ginn Gang.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Summer temps great but cold snap will bring the bait

Summer temps great but cold snap will bring the bait

GREAT weather of late has been welcomed by anglers.

BUCKLE UP: Dust will fly at weekend Torbanlea Rodeo

RODEO TIME: Get ready to see dust fly at the Torbanlea Rodeo this weekend, with gates opening at 3.30pm.

The Rodeo will be held on Saturday

Huge cod sold for shark bait: 100kg fish caught in the 1980s

Bradley James Martin's dad and his cod caught off the Urangan Pier mid 80's.

It took eight or nine men to drag the fish in off the pier.

Man flown to hospital after mustering accident near Tiaro

Photo: Contributed

The man was flown to Gympie Hospital

Does your food have more sugar than you think it does?

About 1.7 million people are living with diabetes in Australia, a statistic highlighted through National Diabetes Week which is on now.

17yo science whizz crowned Burrum Coalfest Princess

Burrum Coalfest Princess judging at the Howard QCWA hall - winner (L) Greta Stephensen with Brianna Lee (1st runner-up), Tallara Kelly (2nd runner-up) and entrants Melissa Gent and Phoebe Burgess.

Coalfest is on July 15-16.

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Kermit 'puppeteer' learns it's not easy being green

KERMIT may have been left speechless — but his longtime puppeteer has plenty to say about being ousted from Muppet Studios.

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

John Bradley in a scene from season six episode six of Game of Thrones.

Actor John Bradley reveals why Sam Tarly is being kept around.

King Judah Kelly recounts his journey to The Voice crown

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

Laidley singer Judah Kelly won The Voice 2017.

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

Woody Harrelson and wife Laura Louie attend the War for the Planet Of The Apes premiere in NYC. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/APSource:AP

Woody Harrelson never told his wife about infamous foursome sting

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

