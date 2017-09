Someone has bought a winning lotto ticket in Hervey Bay.

ARE you the lucky winner of $1.6 million?

Torquay IGA & News has shared the exciting news that it has sold a winning division one lotto ticket.

The draw was for Saturday night and the lucky winner has $1.6 million waiting to be claimed.

"If you got a ticket from us last night, come on in and get your ticket checked, you may just be holding that winning ticket!" the post reads.

The winning lotto numbers on Saturday night were 21, 22, 23, 16, 17, 44 with bonus numbers 30 and 2.