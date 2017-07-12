Does your food have more sugar than you think it does?

The growing incidence of diabetes on the Fraser coast has prompted Diabetes Queensland to hold an education day in Maryborough.

ABOUT 1.7 million people are living with diabetes in Australia, a statistic highlighted through National Diabetes Week which is on now.

Pharmacist Brooke Anderson says one reason behind the statistic is people mistakenly consuming high-sugar foods.

She said it was common for companies to disguise sugar content in their food by using a different name for sugar when listing ingredients on labels.

"Using names such as glucose, fructose and sucrose as ingredients are often harder for consumers to identify as sugars," Ms Anderson said.

"The hidden sugars in foods are putting consumers at a higher risk of type 2 diabetes without them even being aware of their high sugar intake."

Naturopath Brooke Pagel said people were often surprised when they find out some of the healthy foods that contain high sugar levels.

"Foods such as multi-grain and brown bread, tinned baked beans, reduced fat yoghurt and smoothies are actually quite high in sugar despite their health benefits," Ms Pagel said.

National Diabetes Week is on until Saturday.